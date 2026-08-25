India, China push for political settlement of border dispute in 'long-term' interests

NEW DELHI: India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Beijing on Tuesday, with the two sides agreeing to continue dialogue on their long-running boundary dispute and seek a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable” settlement.

The discussions between the two countries’ Special Representatives were described by Beijing as “comprehensive, in-depth, friendly and candid”, as New Delhi said both sides agreed to “continue their work in seeking a political settlement of the boundary question in the context of their overall and long-term interests.”

During the visit, the two Special Representatives co-chaired the 25th round of the Special Representatives’ Talks on the India-China Boundary Question. According to the Indian statement, the two sides noted progress in implementing the important consensus reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024 and Tianjin in August 2025. They also expressed satisfaction at the steady resumption of people-to-people and cross-border exchanges, including the ongoing Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and border trade through the three designated border trading passes.

Under the strategic guidance of Prime Minister Modi and President Xi, the two Special Representatives held a “candid and in-depth exchange of views” on the boundary question and agreed to continue working towards a political settlement, keeping in view their overall and long-term interests, the Indian statement said.

The Indian side also highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development and progress of bilateral relations.

According to a Chinese readout, Wang and Doval held detailed discussions on the boundary question and bilateral relations, including advancing boundary delimitation negotiations, strengthening border management and control, improving existing mechanisms and promoting cross-border cooperation.

The two sides reaffirmed that they would follow the political guiding principles agreed in 2005 and make full use of the Special Representatives’ mechanism to work towards a “fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable package solution” to the boundary issue.