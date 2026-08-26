'Dear You,' a migration tale shot in a southern Chinese dialect, gets buzz abroad

BANGKOK: The buzziest film in China this year was shot almost entirely in a southern Chinese dialect that most Chinese viewers need subtitles to understand.

Yet “Dear You” has become China's second-highest-grossing film of the year. Now it is heading overseas, part of a broader wave of Chinese cultural exports.

“Dear You" was shot mostly in Teochew, a dialect spoken in Guangdong’s Shantou region. Set among the Teochew immigrant community in Bangkok, it tells the story of people who left China in search of work to support their families. Made on a low budget, it features a cast of mostly unknown actors.

The film provides a glimpse into the centuries-long history of Chinese migration to Southeast Asia. It has succeeded in making this little-discussed history visible to a wider audience, threading the fine needle of passing official censorship requirements, experts say, while telling a compelling story.

As of August, the movie had grossed about 269 million yuan ($40 million) at the Chinese box office. It was released in Thailand in early August after being shown in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia. It will be released in the U.S. next month.

China is increasing its soft power with cultural exports

The film's popularity comes as Chinese culture and consumer brands have been gaining global cachet — from collectible Labubu dolls to “Chinamaxxing,” a social media trend of embracing aspects of the Chinese lifestyle.

The Chinese government began promoting the film as it became a hit and prepared for its international release.

The Chinese consul in Sydney said at a June screening of the film that it “reflects the Chinese nation’s virtues of diligence, kindness, courage and unity.”

The movie aligns with Beijing’s broader goal of “telling China’s stories well,” highlighting themes of friendship, tradition and family, including motherhood and kinship, said Belinda He, an assistant professor of East Asian cinema and media studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.