Nepal-Tibet flash floods kill 165, over 1,000 missing

At least 165 people have been killed and more than 1,000 remain missing after flash floods and landslides struck the Nepal-Tibet border region, sweeping away villages, vehicles and buildings on both sides of the frontier, officials said Thursday.

Nepal has reported 162 deaths, while three people were killed in China’s Tibet region after the disaster struck along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. Rescue teams on both sides are searching for hundreds of people still unaccounted for, including foreign tourists, Indian nationals and security personnel.

In Nepal, the floods struck three districts on Wednesday after an ice-rock avalanche blocked the Lhende River near the Nepal-China border, sending a debris-laden torrent downstream. The flooding first hit Timure, near the Rasuwagadhi border crossing, sweeping away much of the settlement and more than 300 vehicles and trucks parked at a customs checkpoint.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said an ice-rock landslide about 20 km northeast of Rasuwagadhi blocked the Lhende River, triggering a debris-filled flood that later entered the Trishuli River through Timure.

The US Geological Survey said its preliminary analysis indicated that the seismic activity initially reported as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake was instead caused by a glacial collapse and debris flow, which triggered catastrophic flooding downstream in Nepal and Tibet.

On the Nepal side, at least 133 Indians and 37 NRIs are among those missing, officials said. At least 50 of the missing Indians were pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Another 81 security personnel, including Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel, remain unaccounted for.

Nepal's Tourism Ministry said 468 tourists, including 393 foreigners, were missing a day after the disaster. The missing foreign nationals include citizens of India, Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

Across the border, Chinese state media reported that three people were killed in the mudslide at Gyirong Port in Tibet, while 558 people, including 260 foreigners, remained missing.