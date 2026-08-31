Hundreds feared stuck in hydropower tunnels as flash flood deaths surpass 950 in Nepal and Tibet

KATHMANDU: Rescuers raced Monday to free hundreds of workers believed to be trapped in tunnels at hydropower sites that were buried in mud by the catastrophic flooding on the Nepal-Tibet border, as the death toll climbed and increasingly desperate families searched for missing loved ones. The combined deaths in Nepal and Tibet surpassed 950, with more than 4,400 people missing.

A private-sector association representing power companies said at least 900 workers were unaccounted for at 12 hydropower projects damaged by the flash floods in Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.

About 500 of those workers were believed to be trapped in tunnels. At least one expert said that some workers could have access to oxygen, but others warned that the chances of finding survivors were diminishing. As the rescue efforts intensified, four bodies were recovered from three mud-filled tunnels, Nepal's army said.

Some workers managed to call for help when the disaster struck last Wednesday, and others who managed to flee reported to authorities and relatives that many of their colleagues were still in the tunnels, said Mohan Kumar Dangi, president of the Independent Power Producers' Association, Nepal, or IPPAN. It was unclear whether rescuers have had any contact with the trapped workers since the initial calls for help.

Six days after the disaster, fears were growing that some might have suffocated, Dangi said.