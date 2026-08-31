Ice-rock avalanche triggered Nepal floods, say Nepalese scientists

A preliminary report by Nepalese scientists has attributed the devastating floods that ravaged the Bhotekoshi–Trishuli corridor to a massive ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas, ruling out conventional rainfall as the trigger.

The report, commissioned by the Nepal Environment Society (NES), was released on Sunday.

The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903, authorities said on Monday, with bodies continuing to be recovered.

The study found that a huge mass of ice, rock and debris fell from around 5,200 metres in the Langtang–Lirung area of Rasuwa and entered the Lhende River. The surge then travelled downstream through the Bhotekoshi and into the Trishuli, generating a powerful debris-laden flood, My Republica reported.

The disaster devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

The study concluded that the disaster was not caused by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

The researchers analysed satellite imagery, hydrological and meteorological data, terrain characteristics and changes in elevation and slope along the river system. No evidence of a GLOF, the report added.

According to the study, the ice-rock mass began falling from the northern part of Langtang–Lirung at around 8:37 am Wednesday. It descended steep terrain from about 5,200 metres before reaching the Lhende River at around 2,930 metres.

Satellite images showed major geographical changes across about 10 square kilometres, while a section of glacier covering approximately 0.56 square kilometres had broken away.