Trump attacks AI data centre critics, says they'll end up 'backwards and poor'

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday attacked opponents of artificial intelligence data centers, saying they would end up "backwards and poor" and were helping rival China.

A backlash against the energy-guzzling centers has become a surprise issue in November's US midterm elections, with Trump at odds with many Republicans.

Polls show a majority of Americans are now against building the centers, amid complaints about rising electricity bills and noise from the facilities.

"The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign," Trump said.

"If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame."

Republicans are already at risk of losing control of Congress in the midterms as the Iran war drives up the cost of living, and the data centers are proving a fresh headache.

Opposition to the facilities is growing, according to opinion polls.

A Fox News survey in July showed that 70 percent of respondents opposed the building of an AI data center in their area -- including 60 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Democrats.

And US candidates in at least 21 races across 18 states have aired television advertisements mentioning data centers this cycle, according to marketing data cited by US media, almost evenly divided between both parties.

But Trump has maintained his support, even as his administration earlier this year signed up top tech firms to a voluntary "Ratepayer Protection Pledge" to protect consumers from higher power prices.