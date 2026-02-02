Russian drone attack on bus carrying mine workers in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk kills 12

KYIV: A Russian drone attack on a bus carrying mine workers in Ukraine's central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region Sunday killed at least 12 people, officials said.

The bus was driving in the vicinity of Ternivka, a town about 65 kilometres (40 miles) from the front line, according to police.

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, said those killed were travelling from one of its mining facilities in the region after they had finished their shift.

Images published by Ukraine's state emergency service showed what appeared to be an empty bus, its side windows shattered and windscreen hanging from the front.

"The enemy drone hit near a company shuttle bus in the Pavlograd district. Preliminarily, 12 people were killed and seven more were wounded," the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Ganzha, said on Telegram.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the circumstances of the attack.

An earlier drone attack in the region overnight killed a man and a woman in the central city of Dnipro, Ganzha said in an earlier post.

The attacks came the same day a unilateral reduction in Russian strikes on Ukraine announced by US President Donald Trump was due to end.

Trump said Thursday that Putin had agreed to stop strikes on Kyiv and "various towns" during cold weather.

The terms of his agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin were not clear, and the Kremlin did not link the alleged truce to the weather.

Earlier Sunday, a Russian drone struck a maternity hospital in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, wounding at least seven people including two women receiving a medical examination, the region's governor said.