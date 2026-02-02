Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's border region of Belgorod killed two civilians, the regional governor said Monday.

The overnight strike hit a residence which caught fire and partially collapsed in the town of Stary Oskol, north of the Ukrainian border, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Rescuers working at the scene recovered the bodies of two people," Gladkov wrote.

In response to Moscow's near-daily bombardments in its nearly four-year war, Ukraine has been sending drones into Russian territory to target the energy sector.

Russia has battered Ukraine's power and heating infrastructure, plunging residents into darkness and cold as temperatures have dropped as low as -20C.

On Sunday, a Russian drone attack on a bus carrying mine workers in Ukraine's central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least 12 people.