Trump to host Colombia's Petro just weeks after insulting him as a 'sick man' fueling drug trade

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is set to welcome Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the White House on Tuesday for talks only weeks after threatening military action against the South American country and accusing the leader of pumping cocaine into the United States.

US administration officials say the meeting will focus on regional security cooperation and counternarcotics efforts.

And Trump on Monday suggested that Petro — who has continued to criticize Trump and the US operation to capture Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro — seems more willing to work with his administration to stem the flow of illegal drugs from Colombia.

"Somehow after the Venezuelan raid, he became very nice," Trump told reporters. "He changed his attitude very much."

Yet, bad blood between the leaders overshadows the sit-down, even as Trump sought to downplay any friction on the eve of the visit.

The conservative Trump and leftist Petro are ideologically far apart, but both leaders share a tendency for verbal bombast and unpredictability. That sets the stage for a White House visit with an anything-could-happen vibe. In recent days, Petro has continued poking at the US president, calling Trump an "accomplice to genocide" in the Gaza Strip, while asserting that the capture of Maduro was a kidnapping.

And ahead of his departure for Washington, Petro called on Colombians to take to the streets of Bogotá during the White House meeting.