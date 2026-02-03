Vatican's 'trial of the century' resumes after prosecutors suffer embarrassing setbacks on appeal

VATICAN CITY: The appeals phase of the Vatican's "trial of the century" resumed on Tuesday after a pair of setbacks for the pope's prosecutors that could have big repercussions on the outcome of the troubled case.

The case concerns the once-powerful Cardinal Angelo Becciu and eight other defendants, who were convicted of a handful of financial crimes in 2023, after a sprawling two-year trial.

However, the Vatican's high Court of Cassation recently upheld a lower court's decision to throw out the prosecutors' appeal entirely. That means the defendants can only expect to see their verdicts and sentences improved if not overturned.

On the same day as the Cassation ruling, the Vatican's chief prosecutor, Alessandro Diddi, also dropped months of objections and abruptly resigned from the case, rather than face the possibility that the Cassation court would order him removed.

At issue is Diddi's role in a now-infamous set of WhatsApp chats that have thrown the credibility of the entire trial into question. The chats, which document a yearslong, behind-the-scenes effort to target Becciu, suggest questionable conduct by Vatican police, Vatican prosecutors and Pope Francis himself.

Several defense attorneys had argued that the chats showed Diddi was hardly impartial in his handling of evidence and witnesses and was unfit to continue in his role.

Diddi rejected their arguments as "unfounded" and bitterly complained to the Cassation's cardinal judges. But he recused himself regardless "to prevent insinuations and falsehoods about me from being exploited to damage and prejudice the process of ascertaining the truth and affirming justice."

Had the Cassation actually ruled against Diddi and found that his role was incompatible, the entire case could have resulted in a mistrial or a declaration of nullity. As it is, the appeals court has ruled that Diddi's prosecutorial activities were valid, even if he subsequently recused himself.