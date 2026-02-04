Trump calls Colombia's Petro 'terrific' after White House meeting while downplaying past insults

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump held a nearly two-hour meeting on Tuesday with his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, that both called friendly — a dramatic about-face from weeks earlier, when Trump accused Petro of pumping cocaine into the U.S. and threatened his country with military action.

Afterward, Trump tried to downplay his past criticisms, saying, "He and I weren't exactly the best of friends, but I wasn't insulted because I never met him. I didn't know him at all."

"We had a very good meeting," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a subsequent event. "I thought he was terrific."

Petro held his own post-meeting news conference and said the pair emerged "with a positive and optimistic view." He said, "What brings us together is freedom. And that's how the meeting started out."

Make (the) Americas Great Again

Colombia's president said Trump gave him a red "Make America Great Again" cap and Petro said he wanted to put an 's' on it to make it, "Make (the) Americas Great Again," a reference to North and South America being aligned culturally, economically and historically.

Petro has criticized Trump and the U.S. operation to capture Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro. But Trump said more recently that Colombia's leader has become more willing to work with his administration to stem the flow of illegal drugs.

Petro said afterward that he and Trump had "looked at ways in which we can reactivate Venezuela" including through energy projects. Trump said the pair discussed cooperation in counternarcotics operations, which Petro echoed, while also noting that there are parts of his country where drug cultivation can be the only way to make a living.

"If people have no options to eat, and live in the jungle, or places where there is no transportation to produce something legal, what there will be is drug trafficking," he said.