UNESCO recognition inspires hope in Afghan artist's city

HERAT: Hundreds of years after the celebrated painter Kamal ud-Din Behzad roamed the streets of Herat, artists in the Afghan city are finding joy and hope in his recognition by UNESCO.

Sitting cross-legged on a red carpet, artist Mohammad Younes Qane uses an ultra-fine paintbrush to trace details such as a horse's mane or the beads of a necklace.

"When I paint, I'm taken back 500 years, to the streets of Herat back then," when the rulers of the Timurid empire were patrons of artists such as Behzad, Qane said with a smile.

Since he was a teenager, the 45-year-old has been practising Behzad's celebrated miniature art style, which inspired French artist Henri Matisse.

A contemporary of Italian masters Leonardo da Vinci and Sandro Botticelli, Behzad brought a new style to Herat before settling in Tabriz, in modern-day Iran.

Celebrating his "vibrant cultural expression", the UN's cultural agency inscribed Behzad's style of miniature art on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December.

Such recognition was "truly joyful news", coming "at a time when we are in darkness and facing very difficult conditions", Qane said.

Since the Taliban authorities returned to power in 2021 and imposed their strict interpretation of Islamic law, many artists have left Afghanistan.