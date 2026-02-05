From foreign bureaus to sports desk, Washington Post layoffs under Bezos strain a storied news brand

The Washington Post laid off one-third of its staff on Wednesday, eliminating its sports section, several foreign bureaus and its books coverage in a widespread purge that represented a brutal blow to journalism and one of its most legendary brands.

The Post's executive editor, Matt Murray, called the move painful but necessary to put the outlet on stronger footing and to weather changes in technology and user habits. "We can't be everything to everyone," Murray said in a note to staff members.

He outlined the changes in a companywide online meeting, and staff members then began getting emails with one of two subject lines — telling them their role was or was not eliminated.

Rumors of layoffs had circulated for weeks, ever since word leaked that sports reporters who had expected to travel to Italy for the Winter Olympics would not be going. But when official word came down, the size and scale of the cuts were shocking, affecting virtually every department in the newsroom.

"It's just devastating news for anyone who cares about journalism in America and, in fact, the world," said Margaret Sullivan, a Columbia University journalism professor and former media columnist at the Post and The New York Times. "The Washington Post has been so important in so many ways, in news coverage, sports and cultural coverage."

Martin Baron, the Post's first editor under its current owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, condemned his former boss and called what has happened at the newspaper "a case study in near-instant, self-inflicted brand destruction."

And former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the layoffs "part of a broader reprehensible pattern in which corporate decisions are hollowing out newsrooms across the country."

In an speech to members of the Washington Press Club Foundation, Pelosi said: "A free press cannot fulfill its mission if it is starved of the resources it needs to survive. And when the newsrooms are weakened, our republic is weakened."