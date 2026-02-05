World

'Tempted to make a lot of jokes': Kremlin laughs off idea Epstein was Russian spy

A document that was included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, shows the report when Epstein was taken into custody on July 6, 2019.(Photo | AP)
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday laughed off the idea convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a secret Russian spy.

Poland is set to probe Epstein's alleged links to Russian secret services following the latest release of millions of the Epstein files.

Asked whether Epstein was a Russian agent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "I'm tempted to make a lot of jokes about that version, but let's not waste our time."

The files show Epstein on multiple occasions talking about his desire to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin -- though there is no evidence they ever did.

Peskov told a Russian state media outlet earlier this week that the Kremlin had never received a request from the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Putin's name features heavily in the latest release of documents from Epstein's email account -- mostly news reports about the Russian leader, though also several apparent attempts by Epstein to set up a meeting.

The latest tranche of documents also reveal Epstein's extensive efforts to bring young women from Russia to Europe and the United States.

Despite redaction efforts, Epstein files remain rife with victims’ names and uncensored nudes
