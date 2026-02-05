Despite redaction efforts, Epstein files remain rife with victims’ names and uncensored nudes

NEW YORK: Nude photos. The names and faces of sexual abuse victims. Bank account and Social Security numbers in full view.

All of these things appeared in the mountain of documents released Friday by the US Justice Department as part of its effort to comply with a law requiring it to open its investigative files on Jeffrey Epstein.

That law was intended to preserve important privacy protections for Epstein's victims. Their names were supposed to have been blacked out in documents. Their faces and bodies were supposed to be obscured in photos. Mistakes, though, have been rampant.

A review by The Associated Press and other news organizations has found countless examples of sloppy, inconsistent or nonexistent redactions that have revealed sensitive private information.

A photo of one girl who was underage when she was hired to give sexualized massages to Epstein in Florida appeared in a chart of his alleged victims. Police reports with the names of several of his victims, including some who have never stepped forward to identify themselves publicly, were released with no redactions at all.

Despite the Justice Department's efforts to fix the oversights, a selfie taken by a nude female in a bathroom and another by a topless female remained on the site, their ages unknown but their faces in full view, as of Wednesday evening.

Some accusers and their lawyers called this week for the Justice Department to take down the site and appoint an independent monitor to prevent further errors.

A judge scheduled a hearing for Wednesday in New York on the matter, then canceled it after one of the lawyers for victims cited progress in resolving the issues. But that lawyer, Brittany Henderson, said they were still weighing "all potential avenues of recourse" to address the "permanent and irreparable" harm caused to some women.

"The failure here is not merely technical," she said in a statement Wednesday. "It is a failure to safeguard human beings who were promised protection by our government. Until every document is properly redacted, that failure is ongoing."

Annie Farmer, who said she was 16 when she was sexually assaulted by Epstein and his confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, said that while her name has previously been public, other details she'd rather be kept private, including her date of birth and phone number, were wrongly revealed in the documents.

"At this point, I'm feeling really most of all angry about the way that this unfolded," she told NBC News. "The fact that it's been done in such a beyond careless way, where people have been endangered because of it, is really horrifying."