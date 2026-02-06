At least 31 killed, over 169 injured in suicide bombing at Shia religious centre in Pakistan's Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At least 31 people were killed and over 169 injured in a suicide attack during Friday prayers at a Shia religious centre in Islamabad on Friday.

The powerful explosion, which was heard from a far distance, took place at Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, the police said in a statement.

The suicide bomber was reportedly stopped at the gate of the Imambargah, but he blew himself up, they said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

However, police sources said that the attacker was a foreign national and had links with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Geo News reported that the terrorist first opened fire and then detonated himself. TV footage showed multiple bodies lying on the floor surrounded by shards of glass and debris.

Police and rescue services reached the site and started rescue operations.

The army troops and Rangers have cordoned off the area, and security operations are underway in and around the site of the blast.

Citing a spokesperson for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the Express Tribune newspaper reported that an emergency was declared at the hospital.

The injured are being transferred to PIMS and Polyclinic for treatment, it added.

The attack came when Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was visiting Pakistan. He arrived on a two-day state visit on Thursday.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas condemned the attack.

"Targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity," Zardari said.