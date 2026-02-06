Epstein fallout triggers resignations, probes

WASHINGTON: Jeffrey Epstein cultivated a global network of politicians, top business executives, academics and celebrities, many of whom have been severely tainted by association with the convicted sex offender.

While high-profile figures like Britain's former prince Andrew have been very publicly disgraced, some powerful but lesser-known names have been sacked, forced to resign, placed under investigation or had their positions placed under review.

The mere mention of someone's name in the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice does not, in itself, imply any wrongdoing by that person.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting a minor and died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking minors.