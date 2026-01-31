Former Prince Andrew apparently invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace, reveal documents

LONDON: King Charles III's brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared to invite Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace shortly after the late sex offender was released from house arrest, newly released documents showed Friday.

The apparent invitation to the royal residence in central London appears in one of the millions of new pages released Friday by the US Justice Department.

According to one message, Epstein contacted Andrew on September 27, 2010 during a stay in London, writing: "What time would you like me... we will also need (to)... have private time."

Andrew replied that he was just leaving Scotland, adding: "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

Two days later Andrew emailed again.

"Delighted for you to come here to BP (Buckingham Palace). Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish to 2000," he wrote.

Andrew, who has always denied any wrongdoing, was last year stripped by the king of all his royal titles over his association with Epstein.

It was not clear whether any dinner at the palace -- then the official London residence of the late Queen Elizabeth II -- ever took place.