US House Republicans seek to hold Clintons in contempt of Congress over Epstein probe

WASHINGTON: US House Republicans started a push Wednesday to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress over the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, opening the prospect of the House using one of its most powerful punishments against a former president for the first time.

The contempt proceedings are an initial step toward a criminal prosecution by the Department of Justice that, if successful, could send the Clintons to prison in a dispute over compelling them to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

Rep. James Comer, the chairman, said at the start of the committee's hearing that Clintons had responded not with "cooperation but defiance."

"Subpoenas are not mere suggestions, they carry the force of law and require compliance," said Comer, R-Ky.

The Clintons argue that the subpoenas are invalid.

Bill Clinton, US President Donald Trump and many others connected to Epstein have not been accused of wrongdoing. Yet lawmakers are wrestling over who receives the most scrutiny.

Nonetheless, there were signs of a potential thaw as the Clintons, both Democrats, appeared to be searching for an off-ramp to testify.

In addition, passage of contempt charges through the full House was far from guaranteed, requiring a majority vote — something Republicans increasingly struggle to achieve.

The repercussions of contempt charges loomed large, given the possibility of a substantial fine and even incarceration.

While the charges have historically been used only as a last resort, lawmakers in recent years have been more willing to reach for the option.