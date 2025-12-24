Voluminous new Epstein files release includes multiple Trump mentions, but little revelatory news

Prosecutor flagged Trump's travel on Epstein's jet

Among the mentions of Trump in the latest batch of the Epstein files is a note from a federal prosecutor from January 2020 that said Trump had flown on the financier's private plane more often than had been previously known.

An assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York said in an email that flight records the office received on Jan. 6, 2020, showed that Trump was on Epstein's jet "many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)." The prosecutor who flagged the Trump mentions in the flight logs said they did so because lawyers "didn't want any of this to be a surprise down the road."

His travels on Epstein's plane spanned the time that would likely be covered in any criminal charges against Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. Trump was listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, and on at least four of those flights, Maxwell was also there, according to the email.

On one of those eight flights, in 1993, Trump and Epstein were the only two passengers listed in the flight logs. On another flight, the three passengers listed in records are Epstein, Trump, and a redacted individual, who was 20 years old at the time. Two other flights included two women -- whose names were redacted in follow-up emails — identified as potential witnesses in a Maxwell case.

Several additional Trump trips on Epstein's plane had been previously disclosed during Maxwell's criminal proceedings.

Asked for comment about the email, the White House pointed to a Justice Department statement saying Monday's release contained "unfounded and false" claims against the president submitted to the FBI shortly before the 2020 election, but they were nevertheless being released for full transparency.

Later Tuesday, the department said on social media that the FBI had confirmed the purported Nassar letter "is FAKE" based on the handwriting, Virginia postmark and return address, which did not include Epstein's jail or inmate number, both required for outgoing mail.

"This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual," the department said in a post on X.

The latest release also showed that Mar-a-Lago, Trump's southern Florida club, was served with a subpoena in 2021 for its employment records. The disclosure came as part of an email chain in which lawyers for the Southern District of New York and an attorney in touch with representatives for the Trump Organization discussed the employment status of someone whose name was redacted.

Trump has called the files a distraction

Trump complained that the files were a distraction from the work he and other Republicans are doing for the country.

Speaking during an unrelated event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, the president blamed Democrats and some Republicans for the controversy.

"What this whole thing is with Epstein is a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success that the Republican Party has," Trump said.

He also expressed frustration about the famous people shown with Epstein in photos released by the Justice Department — people who he said may not have known him but ended up in the shot anyway.

"You probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago, many years ago. And they're, you know, highly respected bankers and lawyers and others," Trump said.