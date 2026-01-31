Huge cache of Epstein documents includes emails financier exchanged with wealthy and powerful

WASHINGTON: A huge new tranche of files on millionaire financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein released Friday revealed details of his communications with the wealthy and powerful, some not long before he died by suicide in 2019.

The Justice Department said it was disclosing more than 3 million pages of documents, as well as thousands of videos and photos, as required by a law passed by Congress. By Friday evening, more than 600,000 documents had been published online. Millions of files that prosecutors had identified as potentially subject to release under the law remain under wraps, however, drawing criticism from Democrats.

Here's what we know so far about the files now being reviewed by a team of Associated Press reporters:

Epstein talked politics with Steve Bannon and an ex-Obama official

The documents show Epstein exchanged hundreds of friendly texts with Steve Bannon, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, some months before Epstein's death.

They discussed politics, travel and a documentary Bannon was said to be planning that would help salvage Epstein's reputation.

In March 2019, Bannon asked Epstein if he could supply his plane to pick him up in Rome.

A couple of months later, Epstein messaged to Bannon, "Now you can understand why trump wakes up in the middle of the night sweating when he hears you and I are friends."