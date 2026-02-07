Former US VP Harris slams 'cover up' after Trump deletes racist post
WASHINGTON: Former US Vice President Kamala Harris slammed what she called a "cover up" at the White House on Friday, after President Donald Trump shared a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama and later deleted it.
Trump shared a social media post with a video depicting the Obamas as monkeys, a racist trope that caused outrage across the US political spectrum.
The White House initially rejected "fake outrage" over the video shared on Trump's Truth Social account late Thursday night, only to then blame the post on an error by a staff member.
Harris rejected that explanation.
"No one believes this cover up from the White House, especially since they originally defended the post. We are all clear-eyed about who Donald Trump is and what he believes," said Harris, who lost to Trump in the 2024 US presidential election.