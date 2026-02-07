Islamic State in Pakistan claims responsibility of Islamabad blast, toll rises to 36

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Regional affiliate of Daesh on Saturday claimed responsibility for the horrendous Shiite mosque attack in Islamabad even as four suspects, including a mastermind, were arrested in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in connection with the blast that took 36 lives.

A 32-years old suicide bomber, identified as Yasir from Peshawar, barged into Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-shrine in Tarlie suburbs of capital Islamabad on Friday and detonated his explosives when the worshippers were busy offering the weekly prayer.

Initially, 31 worshippers were killed and 169 injured but authorities said that the death toll rose to 36 after some critically injured died in hospitals.

In a statement on its Amaq News Agency, the Islamic State in Pakistan, an offshoot of Daesh, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the bomber fired at the security guards when they tried to stop him at the gate and exploded near the worshippers inside the mosque.

The terrorist group said that the Pakistani Shiites were a legitimate target as they were a "human reservoir" that provided recruits to Shiite militias fighting the Islamic State in Syria.

Meanwhile, Pakistan authorities said that they arrested four suspects, including three alleged facilitators and the mastermind of the attack.

The arrests followed intelligence based raids by the law enforcing agencies in Peshawar and Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The authorities had earlier said two brothers of the suicide bomber and his brother-in-law Usman were arrested while his mother had also been detained during the operation late on Friday night.