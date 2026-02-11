Younger Bangladesh voters primed for first post-Hasina election

DHAKA: Millions of young Bangladeshis will vote for the first time on Thursday in a landmark election to determine the country's leadership following a 2024 student-led uprising that ended former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule.

Young people aged from 18 to 37 make up 44 percent of the country's 129 million voters, many who say they never voted during Hasina's 15-year iron-fisted tenure.

Elections under the ousted prime minister's rule were marred by allegations of widespread rigging and bans on opposition parties.

Faijullah Wasif, 33, a university official preparing to cast his first ballot, said he didn't vote while Hasina was in power because he felt it wouldn't make a difference.

"It was mainly because of fear and anxiety that I didn't go," he said. "I did not even feel interested."

The demographic bulge of younger voters has forced parties to recalibrate their campaigns and messages.

The digital battleground has become central to the campaign and parties have invested heavily in online outreach, from Facebook videos to TikTok reels.