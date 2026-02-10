In their words: Bangladeshis talk about the election that could redefine the nation's future

Fair elections and the rule of law are key demands

Yunus has promised to deliver a fair vote. That is a major demand among most people, many of whom regard previous elections under Hasina as rigged. Those concerns, including a clampdown on opposition parties, were a major factor that eventually exploded in a student-led uprising that ended Hasina's 15-year-long rule and sent her to exile in India.

"I don't want any more bad incidents in Bangladesh, or a war like situation," said Arefin Labib, referring to the 2024 uprising which was met with a brutal crackdown by security forces, killing hundreds of people.

Labib hopes that a newly elected government might finally restore stability to Bangladesh and guide the nation toward a better future. "If the country wants to run smoothly, then a fair election is needed," he said.

Much of this sentiment is shared by many Bangladeshis, especially after Hasina's ouster was followed by rising political violence, attacks on Hindu minorities, and a collapse of law and order on the streets.

"I want the government to prevent riots, killings, and any other trouble in the country," said 62-year-old street vendor Zainul Abedeen.