BNP thanks India for recognising Bangladesh election verdict, hopes for stronger bilateral ties

DHAKA: The BNP on Friday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising the verdict of Bangladesh's general elections and hoped that the relations between the two countries will be strengthened under the new government.

Speaking to PTI videos, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) standing committee member and chief coordinator for the 2026 election Nazrul Islam Khan said the party appreciated Modi's recognition of the people's verdict.

"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating our leader, Tarique Rahman. It is great that a democratic country is supposed to recognise the verdict of the people, and Mr Narendra Modi has done this. We thank him," he said.

"We, also on behalf of our party, thank him, and we believe that under the leadership of our leader, Mr Tarique Rahman, the relation between these two countries and the people of these two countries will be strengthened," he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi extended warm congratulations to Rahman on leading the BNP to a decisive victory in Bangladesh's parliamentary elections. In a post on X, the Indian Prime Minister said the result reflected the trust of the Bangladeshi people in Rahman's leadership.

"India will continue to stand in support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our multifaceted relations and advance our common development goals," PM Modi wrote.