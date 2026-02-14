$100K 'hit job' and up to 40 years in jail: Inside Indian national’s alleged role in Pannun murder plot

CHANDIGARH: Indian national Nikhil Gupta will be sentenced on May 29 this year after pleading guilty in a US federal court to his role in an alleged murder-for-hire plot on American soil.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York described Gupta, also known as Nick, as an "international narcotics and weapons trafficker", accusing him of involvement in a plot to kill Khalistani separatist and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Gupta, 54, pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with efforts to kill Pannun in New York. He faces up to 40 years in prison across all three charges and will be sentenced by US District Judge Victor Marrero.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Gupta was recruited by Vikash Yadav, who is described in a second superseding indictment and other court documents as an employee of India’s Cabinet Secretariat, which houses the country’s foreign intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

In a detailed statement, the DOJ said that, according to the Second Superseding Indictment and statements made in court, "At Yadav’s direction", Gupta allegedly sought to "hire a hitman to orchestrate the assassination" of Pannun on US soil.

The individuals Gupta contacted were, however, working with US law enforcement. The plot was ultimately thwarted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The intended target is a US citizen of Indian origin who is a vocal critic of the Indian government and leads a US-based organisation advocating the secession of Punjab to establish a Sikh sovereign state called Khalistan. India has banned the "victim" (Pannun) and his separatist organisation, the doccument reads.

Gupta, an Indian citizen and resident, described himself as an “international narcotics and weapons trafficker” in electronic communications with Yadav and others, according to court records.