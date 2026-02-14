'Interest of Bangladesh comes first': Tarique Rahman on ties with India; calls for unity in country

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman and the country's prime minister-in-waiting Tarique Rahman on Saturday said he will prioritise the interersts of the Bangladeshi people when asked about mending ties with India.

Addressing a press conference day after the BNP won a landslide victory in the general elections on Thursday, Rahman called for unity in the interest of Bangladesh and dedicated the victory to people who "sacrificed for democracy."

"This victory belongs to Bangladesh, belongs to democracy, this victory belongs to people who aspired to and have sacrificed for democracy," he said.

He said the new government he will lead faces daunting challenges.

"We have paved the way for the establishment of democracy in the country," he added.

"We are about to begin our journey in a situation marked by a fragile economy left behind by an authoritarian regime, weakening constitutional and structural institutions and destroying law and order," Rahman said.

When asked about ties with India, the BNP leader said, "We have cleared ourselves regarding the foreign policy, which is the interest of Bangladesh, and the interest of Bangladeshi people comes first. By protecting the interests of Bangladesh and the people of Bangladesh, we will decide our foreign policy," reported Indian Express.