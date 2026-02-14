Trump says change in power in Iran ‘would be best thing that could happen’

It also appears to be at odds with the Trump administration’s national security and defence strategies, which put an emphasis on the Western Hemisphere over other parts of the world.

In response to questions about the movement of the Ford, U.S. Southern Command said U.S. forces in Latin America will continue to “counter illicit activities and malign actors in the Western Hemisphere”.

“While force posture evolves, our operational capability does not,” Col. Emanuel Ortiz, spokesperson for Southern Command, said in a statement. U.S. “forces remain fully ready to project power, defend themselves, and protect U.S. interests in the region”.

The Ford strike group will bring more than 5,000 additional troops to West Asia but few capabilities or weapons that don’t already exist within the Lincoln group. Having two carriers will double the number of aircraft and munitions that are available to military planners and Mr. Trump.

Given the Ford’s current position in the Caribbean, it will likely be weeks before it is off the coast of Iran.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to agree to constrain its nuclear programme and earlier over Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

Iran and the United States held indirect talks in Oman a week ago, and Mr. Trump later warned Tehran that failure to reach an agreement with his administration would be “very traumatic”. Similar talks last year ultimately broke down in June as Israel launched what became a 12-day war on Iran that included the US bombing Iranian nuclear sites.

Asked by a reporter about the new negotiations, Mr. Trump said on Friday (February 13, 2026) that “I think they’ll be successful. And if they’re not, it’s going to be a bad day for Iran, very bad.”

Mr. Trump held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (February 11, 2026) and said he insisted to Israel’s leader that negotiations with Iran needed to continue. Mr. Netanyahu is urging the administration to press Tehran to scale back its ballistic missile programme and end its support for militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah as part of any deal.

Iran has insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. Before the June war, Iran had been enriching uranium up to 60 per cent purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels.

The USS Ford, meanwhile, first set sail in late June 2025, which means the crew will soon have been deployed for eight months. While it is unclear how long the ship will remain in West Asia, the move sets the crew up for an unusually long deployment.

The Navy’s top officer, Adm. Daryl Caudle, told reporters last month that keeping the Ford longer at sea would be “highly disruptive” and that he was “a big non-fan of extensions”.