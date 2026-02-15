Bangladesh's new cabinet to take oath on February 17

DHAKA: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath of office to the new cabinet of BNP chairman Tarique Rahman on February 17, according to officials. The ceremony is expected to take place at the National Parliament complex's South Plaza, a departure from the tradition of holding it at the presidential palace.
"We have been informed that the President will administer the oath of office (to the new cabinet) on Tuesday at the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) complex," a Bangabhaban (presidential palace) official said on the condition of anonymity on Saturday.
According to Prothom Alo and Ittefaq newspapers, the ceremony would be followed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin administering the oath of office to the newly elected parliament members instead of Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, as stated in the Constitution.
According to the Third Schedule of the Constitution, the CEC is the third choice for the job in the absence of the outgoing parliament's speaker and deputy speaker.
Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid said that in line with the Constitution, the President would administer the oath to the new cabinet at Bangabhaban.
He, however, did not give a date for the ceremony.
"If we are instructed or indicated that it will be held on a certain date and at a certain time, we will work accordingly.
Even if it is tomorrow, we will have to prepare for tomorrow," the top bureaucrat said.
The Constitution requires the cabinet oath-taking ceremony to be followed by the swearing in of new parliament members.
Earlier on Saturday, one of Rahman's key aides, who did not wish to be named, said the existing scenario made things a little complicated.
"The speaker of the last parliament is supposed to administer the oath of office to the MPs, but she resigned and is living in an undisclosed location while the deputy speaker is in jail," he said.
In these circumstances, he said, the President might select someone to administer the oath and "the Constitution kept a provision for that".
Meanwhile, the public administration issued a statement saying that Muhammad Yunus' interim government had scrapped Cabinet Secretary Rashid's contractual appointment, replacing him with Siraj Uddin Mia, who is currently serving as Chief Adviser Yunus' principal secretary.
Rashid, however, told reporters that he resigned a few days ago and his resignation was accepted on Saturday.
Yunus' interim government appointed Rashid, a retired additional secretary to the government, as the top bureaucrat on October 14, 2024, for two years.
PM Modi invited to attend oath ceremony
According to reports, Bangladesh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony. However, Modi is unlikely to attend the ceremony as he is set to hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17, Hindustan Times reported.
Bangladesh is likely to invite the leaders of most member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which was initiated by Rahman’s father, former president Ziaur Rahman, and the heads of state or government of some other friendly countries, such as China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, said the report.
(With inputs from PTI)