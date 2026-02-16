Palestinians report restrictions as Israeli police to deploy around Al-Aqsa mosque ahead of Ramadan

Palestinian officials reported restrictions being imposed around the Al‑Aqsa Mosque, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, as Israeli police said Monday that they would deploy in force around the mosque, which is Islam's third-holiest site.

Over the course of the month of fasting and prayer, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians traditionally attend prayers at Al‑Aqsa, located in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967 and later annexed.

The Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement it had been informed that permits to enter the compound would be restricted to men over 55 and women over 50, mirroring last year's criteria.

It said Israeli authorities had blocked the Islamic Waqf -- the Jordanian‑run body administering the site -- from carrying out routine preparations, including installing shade structures and setting up temporary medical clinics.

A Waqf source confirmed the restrictions and said 33 of its employees had been barred from entering the compound in the week before Ramadan.

The Al‑Aqsa compound is a central symbol of Palestinian identity and also a frequent flashpoint.