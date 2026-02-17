Iran FM says agreed with US 'on guiding principles' for deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday the latest talks with the United States saw them agree on "a set of guiding principles" that would pave the way for a deal.

"Ultimately, we were able to reach broad agreement on a set of guiding principles, based on which we will move forward and begin working on the text of a potential agreement," Araghchi told state TV.

"I can say that, compared with the previous round, fully serious discussions were raised and the atmosphere was more constructive," he added.

Tehran and Washington held on Tuesday a second round of negotiations -- which began earlier this month -- after talks last year collapsed following Israel's attack on Iran in June, which triggered a 12-day war.