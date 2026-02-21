Trump has other tariff options after US Supreme Court strikes down his worldwide import taxes

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump still has options to keep taxing imports aggressively even after the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs he imposed last year on nearly every country on earth.

The Justices didn't buy the president's sweeping claims of authority to impose tariffs as he sees fit. But Trump can re-use tariff powers he deployed in his first term and can reach for others, including one that dates back to the Great Depression.

“Their decision is incorrect,” Trump said Friday, calling the Supreme Court justices who ruled against his tariffs “fools and lapdogs” during a press conference. “But it doesn’t matter because we have very powerful alternatives.”

Indeed, the president has already said he will impose a 10% global tariff under a trade law that allows such duties for 150 days. After that, they can only be extended by Congress.

Trump also said he would use a range of other laws and regulations to impose new tariffs, though most of those statutes would require a legal process before duties could be imposed. And he pointed to his ability to use licenses to restrain imports, but offered few details.

Trump had claimed nearly boundless authority to impose tariffs under 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). But opponents argued before the Supreme Court that that power wasn't necessary because Congress delegated tariff power to the White House in several other statutes — though it carefully limited the ways the president could use the authority.

Tariffs have been a cornerstone of Trump's foreign and economic policy in his second term, with double-digit “reciprocal" tariffs imposed on most countries, which he has justified by declaring America’s longstanding trade deficits a national emergency.

The average U.S. tariff has gone from 2.5% when Trump returned to the White House in January to nearly 17% a year later, the highest since 1934, according to calculations by Yale University's Budget Lab.

The president acted alone even though the U.S. Constitution specifically gives the power to tax – and impose tariffs – to Congress.

“The Good News is that there are methods, practices, Statutes, and other Authorities, as recognized by the entire Court and Congress, that are even stronger than the IEEPA TARIFFS, available to me as President of the United States of America,” Trump posted on his social media site.