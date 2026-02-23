About 30 people feared dead after migrant boat capsized off Greek island of Crete

ATHENS: About 30 people are feared dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the Greek island of Crete, Greek authorities and the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday.

The boat, carrying about 50 migrants, capsized 20 nautical miles off the port of Kali Limenes, the southernmost point on Crete, on Saturday. Three men were found dead that day and a woman's body was found floating at sea on Sunday.

No other survivors or victims have been found since. Passing ships are continuing to search the waters, a coast guard spokesperson told The Associated Press Monday.

The capsized boat had left Tobruk, Libya on Thursday, according to survivors. There were high winds in the area Saturday.

Authorities have arrested two Sudanese men, ages 25 and 19, as the suspected traffickers.

"Just two months into 2026, at least 606 migrants have already been reported dead or missing along the Mediterranean route, according to IOM's Missing Migrants Project. This marks the deadliest start to a year in the Mediterranean since IOM began recording such data in 2014," the UN office said in a statement Monday.

"IOM warns that trafficking and smuggling networks continue to exploit migrants along the Central Mediterranean route, profiting from dangerous crossings in unseaworthy boats while exposing people to severe abuse and protection risks," the statement continues.

"Stronger international cooperation and protection-centered responses are key to tackling these criminal networks and expanding safe and regular pathways to reduce risks and save lives," it added.