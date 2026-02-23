Indian medical students stuck in Iran due to university exam, association urges PM to intervene

NEW DELHI: Indian medical students in Iran are unable to move out despite an advisory from the Indian Embassy in Tehran asking them to leave the country immediately in light of a possible US military strike. Students said a crucial exam coming up on March 5 which permits medical students to move from academics to a hospital environment is the reason they are stuck.

The Foreign Medical Students Wing of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has written to Prime Minister Modi on Monday to direct the Indian Embassy in Iran to coordinate with Iranian universities and authorities to postpone this specific exam for international students so that they can return to India safely.

Dr Mohammad Momim Khan, who takes care of the foreign wing, told TNIE, “This exam, Olum-e-Paye, needs to be taken up after the completion of 2.5 years of the MBBS degree. Anywhere between 700 and 800 students who are in their third year of studies are stuck in Iran now. A majority of the nearly 3,000 Indian students studying medicine in Iran have returned to India for their vacations during the last three weeks.”

In a communication on behalf of AIMSA, Dr Khan, also the president of its J&K unit, appealed to the PM that despite the urgent advisory from the Indian embassy, the exams are preventing them from leaving.