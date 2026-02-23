Indian Embassy in Iran advises citizens to leave country due to escalating situation

The Embassy of India in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country using available means of transport, including commercial flights, in view of the evolving security situation.
The advisory, issued on February 23, follows earlier guidance released on January 5, 2026. The embassy urged all Indians in Iran, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists to depart at the earliest.
The mission shared the latest advisory through a post on X (formerly Twitter), reiterating its earlier cautionary instructions issued on January 14. Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin have been asked to remain vigilant, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, and stay in regular contact with the embassy.
The embassy also advised nationals to closely monitor local media for updates and to keep travel and immigration documents, including passports and identification papers, readily accessible at all times.
To assist citizens, the embassy released emergency helpline numbers:
+989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102 and +989932179359. An email contact has also been provided for urgent assistance.
Indians in Iran who have not yet registered with the embassy have been urged to complete the online registration form available on its official website. In case of internet disruptions within Iran, families in India have been requested to complete the registration process on behalf of their relatives.