Indian Embassy in Iran advises citizens to leave country due to escalating situation

The Embassy of India in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country using available means of transport, including commercial flights, in view of the evolving security situation.

The advisory, issued on February 23, follows earlier guidance released on January 5, 2026. The embassy urged all Indians in Iran, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists to depart at the earliest.

The mission shared the latest advisory through a post on X (formerly Twitter), reiterating its earlier cautionary instructions issued on January 14. Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin have been asked to remain vigilant, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, and stay in regular contact with the embassy.