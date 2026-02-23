'US President a man of action. Wait and see': Iranians receive anonymous text amid growing tensions

People across Iran got an anonymous text message from an unknown number stating, 'The US President is a man of action. Wait and see', reported Iranian state media on Monday.

The text, written in Persian, comes amid various rhetorical attacks on the regime in Tehran by the US government.

The Embassy of India in Tehran has advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country in view of the evolving security situation.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran -- students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists -- are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the fresh advisory issued on Monday read.