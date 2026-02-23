US to halt collection of court-blocked tariffs from tommorrow

The United States will stop collecting certain import tariffs ruled unlawful by the country’s top court beginning early Tuesday, according to a notice issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The agency said it would deactivate tariff codes tied to duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT), more than three days after the US Supreme Court ruled the measures invalid.

In a message sent to shippers through its Cargo Systems Messaging Service, CBP confirmed that collections linked to prior IEEPA orders issued by President Donald Trump would cease but provided no explanation for why the tariffs continued to be collected in the days following the court’s decision.

The agency also gave no details on whether importers would receive refunds for duties already paid.

The suspension coincides with Trump’s move to introduce a new 15 per cent global tariff under a separate legal authority intended to replace the levies struck down by the court. Earlier, Trump had also announced plans for a 10 per cent global tariff, though no executive order had yet been issued.

CBP said the halt applies only to tariffs imposed under IEEPA and does not affect other trade measures, including duties enacted under the Section 232 national security provisions and the Section 301 statute addressing unfair trade practices.

In a 6–3 decision on Friday, the Supreme Court concluded that the administration’s use of emergency economic powers to impose the tariffs exceeded the authority granted by Congress. Two justices appointed by Trump joined the majority, marking the first major setback for a policy initiative of his second presidential term to reach the high court.

CBP said further guidance for importers and the trade community would be issued through additional CSMS notices, as appropriate.