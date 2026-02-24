Trump's big speech will be delivered to a changed nation and a Congress he has sidelined

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will stand before Congress on Tuesday to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a suddenly transformed nation.

One year back in office, Trump has emerged as a president defying conventional expectations. He has executed a head-spinning agenda, upending priorities at home, shattering alliances abroad and challenging the nation's foundational system of checks and balances. Two Americans were killed by federal agents while protesting the Trump administration's immigration raids and mass deportations.

As the lawmakers sit in the House chamber listening to Trump's agenda for the year ahead, the moment is an existential one for the Congress, which has essentially become sidelined by his expansive reach, the Republican president bypassing his slim GOP majority to amass enormous power for himself.

"It's crazy," said Nancy Henderson Korpi, a retiree in northern Minnesota who joined an Indivisible protest group and plans to watch the speech from home. "But what is disturbing more to me is that Congress has essentially just handed over their power."

She said, "We could make some sound decisions and changes if Congress would do their job."

The state of the union is upheaval

The country is at a crossroads, celebrating its 250th anniversary while experiencing some of the most significant changes to its politics, policies and general mood in many Americans' lifetimes.

The president muscled his agenda through Congress when he needed to — often pressuring lawmakers with a phone call during cliffhanger votes — but more often avoided the messy give-and-take of the legislative process to power past his own party and the often unified Democratic opposition.

Trump's signature legislative accomplishment so far is the GOP's big tax cuts bill, with its new savings accounts for babies, no taxes on tips and other specialty deductions, and steep cuts to Medicaid and SNAP food aid. It also fueled more than $170 billion to Homeland Security for his immigration deportations.

But the GOP-led Congress has largely stood by as Trump dramatically seized power through hundreds of executive actions, many being challenged in court, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to impose his agenda.

"Retrieving a lost power is no easy business in our constitutional order," wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Supreme Court's landmark rebuke of Trump's tariffs policy on Friday.

Gorsuch said that without the court stepping in on major questions, "Our system of separated powers and checks-and-balances threatens to give way to the continual and permanent accretion of power in the hands of one man."