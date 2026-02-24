Trump's State of the Union will seek to calm voters' economic concerns ahead of US midterm elections

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will use Tuesday's State of the Union to champion his immigration crackdowns, his slashing of the federal government, his push to preserve widespread tariffs that the Supreme Court just struck down and his ability to direct quick-hit military actions around the world, including in Iran and Venezuela.

The Republican hopes he can convince increasingly wary Americans that his policies have improved their lives while ensuring that the US economy is stronger than many believe — and that they should vote for more of the same in November.

The balancing act of celebrating his whirlwind first year back in the White House while making a convincing case for his party in midterm races where he personally won't be on the ballot is a tall order for any president. But it could prove especially delicate for Trump, given how happy he is to veer off script and ignore carefully crafted messaging.

A main theme will be that the country is booming with a rise in domestic manufacturing and new jobs, despite many Americans not feeling that way. "It's going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about," said Trump, who promised a heavy dose of talk about the economy.

The president is also expected to decry the Supreme Court ruling against his signature tariff policies and talk about his attempts to maneuver around that decision without depending on Congress or spooking financial markets. He's also likely to urge lawmakers to increase military funding and tighten voter identification requirements, while defending immigration operations that have drawn bipartisan criticism following the shooting deaths of two American citizens.

Jeff Shesol, a former speechwriter for Democratic President Bill Clinton, said Trump has typically used State of the Union addresses to offer more conventional tones than his usual bombast — but he's still apt to exaggerate repeatedly. "His job, for the sake of his party, is to show the silver lining," Shesol said.

"But if he's going to insist that the silver lining is gold, no one's buying it. And it will be a very difficult position on the campaign trail for Republicans to defend."

Michael Waldman, Clinton's former chief speechwriter, said second-term presidents "have a tough job because what they all want to say is, 'Hey, look what a great job I've been doing — why don't you love me?'"