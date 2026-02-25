'35 million people would've died...': Trump repeats India-Pakistan truce claim in State of the Union speech

US President Donald Trump once again claimed that Pakistan Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif had told him that 35 million people would have died without his intervention to halt fighting between India and Pakistan, referring to the clashes in May 2025.

In his more than 100-minute State of the Union address on Tuesday, Trump repeated his claim that he helped avert what could have escalated into a nuclear conflict between the two neighbours.

"In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars... including Pakistan and India, which would have been a nuclear war. Thirty-five million people, said the Prime Minister of Pakistan, would have died if it were not for my involvement," Trump said.

The US President has previously made similar claims, stating that Sharif had credited him with saving millions of lives by helping end the conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours. On earlier occasions, Trump had cited lower figures, including 25 million and later 10 million lives.

His most recent claim came during the February 19 'Board of Peace' event in Washington where Trump repeated the assertion that Sharif had claimed he saved "25 million lives" when he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. He also raised the number of jets he claimed were shot down during the conflict to 11, up from an earlier figure of eight.