Rubio flies into the Caribbean for talks with leaders unsettled by Trump policies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio flies into the Caribbean country of St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday for talks with regional leaders who, like others around the world, are unsettled and uncertain about Trump administration policies.

After President Donald Trump ordered a military operation last month to remove and arrest Venezuela's then-leader, Nicolás Maduro, stepped up aggressive tactics to combat alleged drug smuggling and turned up pressure on Cuba, Rubio will attend a summit of the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM.

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Trump called Maduro's capture "an absolutely colossal victory for the security of the United States. And it also opens up a bright new beginning for the people of Venezuela."

Leaders from the 15-nation bloc are gathering to debate pressing issues in a region that Trump has targeted for a 21st century incarnation of the Monroe Doctrine meant to ensure US dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump said his administration is "restoring American security and dominance in the Western Hemisphere, acting to secure our national interests and defend our country from violence, drugs, terrorism and foreign interference."

CARICOM leaders have complained about administration measures that include demands for nations to accept third-country deportees from the US, reject Cuban medical missions and chill relations with China.

Godwin Friday, newly elected prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, echoed the fears of many European leaders when he said the Caribbean is "challenged from inside and out. International rules and practices that we have become used to over the years have changed in troubling ways."