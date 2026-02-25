Takeaways from Trump's SOTU address: Sales mode on economy, heavy on patriotism, dark turn on Democrats

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump started in sales mode, using his State of the Union address to deliver an upbeat vision of the US economy.

But that portrayal collides with the sentiment of Americans who remain anxious about their finances and feel they haven't benefited from Trump's policies. He took the high road to honor the gold medal-winning US men's Olympic hockey team and a war hero before pivoting abruptly to a darker tone as he ridiculed Democrats.

Here are takeaways from the speech.

Trump's 'roaring' economy is at odds with sour public sentiment

Much of the nation is worried about the direction of the economy, but Trump says the good times are here, insisting repeatedly that rising costs are no longer a problem. "The roaring economy is roaring like never before," he said. He cheered the lower cost of gasoline, mortgage rates, prescription drug prices and the rising stock market: "Millions and millions of Americans are all gaining."

Such optimism, as so many Americans are feeling economic strains, risks painting Trump as out of touch. Just 39% of US adults approved of Trump's handling of the economy in February, according to AP-NORC polling.

Still, the president focused much of the first hour of his speech on the economy, something Republicans had urged him to do as they head into the midterm elections.