US women's ice hockey team declines to attend Trump address

WASHINGTON: The Olympic gold-winning US women's ice hockey team said Tuesday it had declined an invitation to Donald Trump's State of the Union address, after the president joked he would be "impeached" if he did not ask them to attend.

Both Republicans and Democrats traditionally bring guests to watch the president's annual address to Congress.

Trump welcomed most of the US men's ice hockey team to the White House ahead of his speech Tuesday, after they also won gold at the recently concluded Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

But a statement from USA Hockey, the sport's national governing body, sent to AFP Tuesday said the female players would be "unable to participate" in the State of the Union address due to prior commitments.

Team USA's women's team won gold for the first time since 2018 when they beat the Canadians 2-1 on Thursday.

The US men's team followed that up Sunday with their own ice hockey gold for the first time in 46 years, also beating Canada 2-1.

In a video shared online soon after the win, Trump can be heard on speaker phone in a call with the men's team, inviting them to the address before saying: "We're gonna have to bring the women's team, you do know that?" to which the players laugh.

"I do believe I would probably be impeached, OK?" the president added.