US women's ice hockey team declines to attend Trump address

WASHINGTON: The Olympic gold-winning US women's ice hockey team said Tuesday it had declined an invitation to Donald Trump's State of the Union address, after the president joked he would be "impeached" if he did not ask them to attend.
Both Republicans and Democrats traditionally bring guests to watch the president's annual address to Congress.
Trump welcomed most of the US men's ice hockey team to the White House ahead of his speech Tuesday, after they also won gold at the recently concluded Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.
But a statement from USA Hockey, the sport's national governing body, sent to AFP Tuesday said the female players would be "unable to participate" in the State of the Union address due to prior commitments.
Team USA's women's team won gold for the first time since 2018 when they beat the Canadians 2-1 on Thursday.
The US men's team followed that up Sunday with their own ice hockey gold for the first time in 46 years, also beating Canada 2-1.
In a video shared online soon after the win, Trump can be heard on speaker phone in a call with the men's team, inviting them to the address before saying: "We're gonna have to bring the women's team, you do know that?" to which the players laugh.
"I do believe I would probably be impeached, OK?" the president added.
Some 20 members of the men's team arrived at the White House Tuesday afternoon, ahead of that evening's speech at the Capitol, wearing Team USA sweaters and their gold medals. Trump hosted them in the Oval Office.
The statement on behalf of the women's team said: "We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women's Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement."
"Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate."
"They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."
At least five members of the men's team also did not attend, according to US media reports.
Kyle Connor of the Canada-based NHL franchise Winnipeg Jets told reporters including The Athletic that he was "just getting ready" for his team's Wednesday clash with the Vancouver Canucks.
Jackson LaCombe and Jake Guentzel were both travelling back to their homes to take part in Wednesday morning training sessions according to their NHL teams, the Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars respectively.
Jake Oettinger and Brock Nelson both also told reporters that they had returned to their NHL teams in order to prepare for games.