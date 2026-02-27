Clashes erupt near key Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing

TORKHAM: Clashes near the key Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan resumed Friday, AFP journalists said, as the neighbours engaged in deadly fighting.

Violence overnight hit a camp for Afghans who had just crossed from Pakistan, with several people wounded.

After a lull in fighting, an AFP journalist on the Afghan side heard incoming shellfire from around 9:30 am (0500 GMT), before cross-border clashes resumed.

He saw Afghan soldiers heading towards the frontier, before being told to leave the area by the security forces.

A second AFP journalist said gunfire could be heard in the distance.