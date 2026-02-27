Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes killed at least seven Friday

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least seven people on Friday, with the military confirming strikes throughout the territory in response to a "ceasefire violation" in the south.

It is the latest violence in the Palestinian territory to come despite a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas which came into effect in October.

The civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authorities, told AFP that a drone strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis shortly after midnight killed three people.

An air strike on a tent for displaced people west of Khan Yunis in the afternoon killed another person, the agency said.

Two others were killed by Israeli fire in separate incidents in the northern city of Beit Lahia, while a strike in central Gaza killed one more.

When asked about the incidents by AFP, the Israeli military referred to a statement about several armed Hamas members exiting a tunnel in the Rafah area a day earlier, which it said constituted "a violation of the ceasefire agreement."

"Shortly after, the troops alongside the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated some of the terrorists in order to remove the threat," the statement said.

The military told AFP that strikes were conducted "throughout the strip" in response to the "ceasefire violation in the area of Rafah".