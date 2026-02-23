Israeli minister says army to occupy all Gaza if Hamas does not disarm

JERUSALEM: Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Monday that Palestinian Islamist group Hamas may soon be given a deadline to lay down its weapons.

"We estimate that in the coming days, Hamas will be given an ultimatum to disarm and completely demilitarise Gaza," Smotrich said in an interview with public broadcaster Kan.

"If it does not comply with it, the IDF (Israeli army) will have international legitimacy and American backing to do it itself, and the IDF is already preparing for this and is making plans," said the minister, who is a member of Israel's security cabinet charged with approving large-scale military operations.

Under the first phase of a US-sponsored ceasefire in Gaza that halted two years of fighting between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli army withdrew to positions behind a so-called Yellow Line, but still controls over half of the territory.

The second phase that officially began last month plans for a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army and the disarmament of Hamas, which the militant group has vehemently opposed.