Iraq armed group tells fighters to prepare for long Iran-US war

BAGHDAD: A powerful Iran-backed Iraqi armed group told its fighters to prepare for the scenario of a long war in neighbouring Iran should the United States launch strikes.

Kataeb Hezbollah warned the US on Thursday of "immense losses" were it to start a war in the region, while a commander in an armed faction told AFP his group was "highly likely" to intervene in case of strikes.

"Amid American threats and military build-up indicating a dangerous escalation in the region, it is necessary" for all fighters "to prepare for a potentially long war of attrition," Kataeb Hezbollah said in a statement.

The commander told AFP that his group sees Iran as strategic to its own interests, and therefore any attack on the Islamic republic "directly threatens us".

US-sanctioned Iraqi armed groups did not intervene during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last year.

This time, the commander said they would be "less restrained", especially in the event of strikes seeking to overthrow the regime.