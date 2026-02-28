Jaishankar speaks to Iranian, Israeli counterparts, urges de-escalation

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday held separate conversations with the foreign ministers of Iran and Israel, conveying India’s deep concern over the escalating situation in the region and reiterating New Delhi’s call for restraint and diplomacy.

Jaishankar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in the evening. “Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. Shared India’s deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region,” he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar had also spoken with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. “Spoke with Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar this afternoon. Reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions,” he said.

The back-to-back calls come amid heightened hostilities following the US-Israel strikes on Iran and fears of a wider regional conflict.

India has already urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and respect sovereignty and territorial integrity.

New Delhi is closely monitoring the situation given the presence of millions of Indian nationals across the West Asia.