Family of Hindu man attacked in Bangladesh in shock, unable to understand attack motive

DHAKA: The family of Khokon Chandra Das on Friday recounted the horrors of the brutal attack on him, saying that the motive of the mob behind the attack was unclear as he was a peaceful man.

Das is currently undergoing treatment in Dhaka after suffering 30 per cent burns in the attack.

His wife, Seema Das, was inconsolable as she spoke to ANI. Carrying her infant in her arms, she lamented how Das was caught hold off by miscreants as he was about to enter the house and was attacked.

"My husband, who is a businessman, was entering the house when he was attacked by a mob with gasoline and was set on fire. He is a patient man who leads a peaceful life. He has no enmity with anyone, and we are unable to understand the motive behind the attack," she said.

Anjana Rani Das, the sister of the victim, said that Das was left bloodied after he was attacked with sticks on his head.

"The attack occurred at 8.30 pm. The crowd hit him on the head and poured gasoline on him before setting him on fire. He tried to jump in the water while crying for help," she said, recounting the gruesome attack.

Sourabh Das, nephew of Khokon Das, told ANI that he rushed to the hospital soon after knowing of the attack and his uncle was critical.

"I reached the hospital as soon as I got the call about my uncle being attacked. The police reached the scene and is investigating the matter. My uncle's face and hands were burnt," he said.